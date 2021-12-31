FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: GOOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 101,010 shares, 28.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87% Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 296,230 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 186,201 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 61,800 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) - 594,701 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2534.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $51.36, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 97,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.