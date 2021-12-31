FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: GOOG,
- Added Positions: IVV, ITM, ONEQ, PSP, RSP, PFF, BND, XRT, FXN, XOP, XHB, XME, V, DOW, AXP, GS, HD, MSFT, LQD, NKE, UNH, IEF, DIS, CWB, AAPL, TFI, IGLB, MLN, PWZ, PZA, RVNU,
- Reduced Positions: SHYD,
For the details of FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focus+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 101,010 shares, 28.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
- Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 296,230 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 186,201 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 61,800 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
- Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) - 594,701 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%
FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2534.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)
FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $51.36, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 97,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.
