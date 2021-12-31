Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF, Alphabet Inc

Investment company FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/focus+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 101,010 shares, 28.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
  2. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 296,230 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 186,201 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 61,800 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
  5. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) - 594,701 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2534.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $51.36, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 97,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.



