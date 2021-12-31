Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Navigator Holdings

New Purchases: IRT, CWH, KEY, WBA, L, HPE, PSO, SNN, QRVO, SHO, TKR, PRAA, THS, RL, CDK, ABM, FIVN, IVT, FCPT, MHK, ADNT, KRG, HIW, HSIC, EBC, DLX, INGR, CHKP, BDN, BLMN, IVZ, URBN, PEB, SITE, FLTR, IVW, IYW, OMCL, AGCO, BK, FLS, MAA, NWE, MASI, TCBI, VFC, TYL, XLNX, NRZ, ES, WNS, VAC, ITA, IUSG, NYMT, CERS, INFN, TWO, MRKR,

EFA, UNH, VBK, VONV, DG, IWR, MU, FLOT, ACN, FISV, SCHG, SWK, IVV, C, FB, UNP, TROX, DPZ, IT, DGX, TSM, ADSK, BMY, CAG, CCI, EEM, ALGN, AMGN, CE, CVX, CMA, FDX, HPQ, LKQ, NVDA, TTE, TSN, V, CLVT, IWM, QAI, ASML, AXP, AMP, ABC, AZO, BTI, CAH, XOM, EHC, INTC, KMB, KR, LH, MSM, SPG, TROW, USB, DIS, WY, WHR, WMB, SSNC, HCA, ICLR, OMF, GOOG, WSC, AMCR, OTIS, TIP, VCSH, VIG, CB, ABT, ADBE, ABCB, NLY, ANSS, ACGL, AZN, BCE, BP, BAC, BCS, BAX, BIIB, CACI, CBRE, CPT, CRI, LUMN, CIEN, DUK, ENB, NEE, FLEX, F, GILD, GEF, HALO, LHX, HON, HUN, JBL, JNJ, JCI, KNX, LNC, MFA, MTG, MKC, VTRS, NOC, OMC, ARGO, PGR, O, RELX, RYAAY, SLM, SNY, SNA, SO, SNV, TPL, TMO, WAL, TDG, MA, EVR, FERG, IVR, KAR, WD, GWRE, ABBV, AXTA, BKI, UNVR, BL, EQH, IGIB, DVY, GLD, IJR, IWF, SDY, SPLV, VNQ, MMM, AMG, ALK, AEP, ADP, SAN, BXP, BC, KMX, CI, CLX, CL, DXC, COP, DBI, DLR, DISCA, D, ETN, ECL, ENS, FAST, GIS, HUBG, HBAN, IDXX, SJM, MDLZ, KRO, MKL, MTX, TAP, MCO, NGG, NTCT, NKE, NVS, ODFL, PPL, STL, PRU, PEG, RIO, RMTI, SAP, TRV, TXN, TSEM, TRP, WCN, WM, SPB, HEI.A, SMFG, ET, CHTR, MPC, TMHC, MC, TWLO, EAF, OGN, ACIM, IGSB, DIA, IPKW, IWB, IWD, MBB, QQQ, TOTL, VEA, VGK, VGT, VPL, XLE, XLF, XLP, XLV, Reduced Positions: LMT, COF, NVGS, SYY, AGO, MRK, STX, EMB, SPY, ESS, PEP, VOD, BABA, PYPL, T, FITB, IBM, MS, PNC, QCOM, UL, UPST, AGG, CMI, MCK, MDT, CABO, ABB, BA, CM, ILMN, ON, PFE, PG, LBTYK, SYF, AON, CSCO, CSGP, PUK, RF, WPM, SBUX, EQNR, SU, BX, VRSK, SHOP, SE, CRWD, BSCM, BSCN, ALL, AMZN, BLK, CVS, KO, CMCSA, DE, EXC, GSK, LOW, NFLX, ORLY, SBAC, TECH, VMC, ULTA, MTDR, PCSA, CNFR, TEAM, IJH, VTI, PLD, SRPT, AZTA, CSX, CAT, CINF, EMR, FFIV, TT, IP, SPGI, MOH, PPBI, PAYX, PHM, RRX, UAA, VTR, WMT, WGO, WU, ZTS, ESRT, ANET, RESN, RACE, TTD, DOW, DES, DFUS, EDIV, IEMG, SPHQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Dollar General Corp, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Navigator Holdings, Sysco Corp, Assured Guaranty during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owns 505 stocks with a total value of $850 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,232 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 334,035 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.36% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 481,544 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,826 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,836 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 24,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.36%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 334,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 403.65%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $237.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 12,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 242.40%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $456.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 24.87%. The purchase prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $70.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 182,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 390.08%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $212.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.53%. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 102,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alithya Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.38 and $2.95, with an estimated average price of $2.66.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79.

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.