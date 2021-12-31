LVW Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: URTH, IWP, AMX, PI, ANTM, TJX, NOK, NICE, XMTR, MGK, TNDM, PPG, NXPI, MLM, MMC, ENPH, EMR, EIX, EFA, ATKR,

VOO, SCHE, VUG, AAPL, MSFT, SCHG, BRK.B, TIP, MMM, IVV, VTI, SCHA, VONG, GOOG, AMZN, PTLC, VZ, ABBV, SUB, VEA, JNJ, CB, EBAY, MA, PFE, GD, VLUE, MINT, NOBL, SAP, TMO, ASML, IWF, JPM, MCD, MDT, PEP, RTX, SCHD, CSCO, HD, LHX, PG, SJM, SBUX, TTE, WMT, WEC, GOOGL, AZN, BSY, BFAM, BTI, BNL, KMX, DCT, HON, INTC, J, FB, PYPL, SCHF, SCHO, SCHZ, SMG, TDY, TSLA, TFII, UNP, ABB, ADBE, BUD, AON, AMAT, AZPN, BGNE, CMCSA, COP, STZ, DEO, D, GMAB, GILD, HDB, JKHY, ISRG, PHG, LOW, MELI, NTES, NVO, RELX, ROL, TGB, THO, V, WFC, ALLE, AXP, TEAM, BBVA, COF, CRL, CINF, COO, COST, CACC, ELAN, EFX, FICO, GS, HCM, ING, QUAL, IWB, LII, MHK, MCO, NFLX, NKE, Sold Out: T, GOVT, LQD, BSV, EFV, RSP, ESML, MBB, VIG, CRM, VALE, TMUS, SJNK, ARKG, SHOP, VTRS, INUV, ZOM,

Pittsford, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Amgen Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVW Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, LVW Advisors, LLC owns 240 stocks with a total value of $587 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 663,049 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 774,835 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 120,062 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,110 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 878,861 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.38%

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.04 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $132.16. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $95.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Impinj Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 314.94%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 144,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 58.96%. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 58,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $225.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BIT Mining Ltd by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $7.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,520,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.