LVW Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Pittsford, NY, based Investment company LVW Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Amgen Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVW Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, LVW Advisors, LLC owns 240 stocks with a total value of $587 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LVW Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 663,049 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  2. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 774,835 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 120,062 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,110 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62%
  5. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 878,861 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.38%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.04 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $132.16. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $95.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Impinj Inc (PI)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Impinj Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

LVW Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 314.94%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 144,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 58.96%. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 58,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $225.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BIT Mining Ltd (BTCM)

LVW Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BIT Mining Ltd by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $6.14 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $7.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,520,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

LVW Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.



