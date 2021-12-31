Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Narwhal Capital Management Buys Cisco Systems Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, CMC Materials Inc, BWX Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Marietta, GA, based Investment company Narwhal Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, Union Pacific Corp, NOV Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, CMC Materials Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, DraftKings Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Narwhal Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Narwhal Capital Management owns 160 stocks with a total value of $879 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Narwhal Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/narwhal+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Narwhal Capital Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 314,169 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,826 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,437 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,545 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  5. Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) - 137,677 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $368.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $567.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 188,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 204.50%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $239.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 533,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 110.65%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NOV Inc (NOV)

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in NOV Inc by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 353,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stoneridge Inc (SRI)

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Stoneridge Inc by 694.63%. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $21.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 79,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Sold Out: FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM (FIV)

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The sale prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.7.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Narwhal Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Narwhal Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Narwhal Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Narwhal Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Narwhal Capital Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus