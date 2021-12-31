Narwhal Capital Management Buys Cisco Systems Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, CMC Materials Inc, BWX Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: DE, PYPL, TMO, HNDL, TSLA, PENN, ACN, EL, IJS, XLE, XLI, RIG,
- Added Positions: CSCO, HCA, IVV, BTT, UNP, FB, NOV, ADBE, SRI, GS, AXP, QQQ, PFE, SPY, KMI, NRK, IAU, LUV, V, SMG, SONY, SWKS, DIS, XOM, TGT, MMP, DFS, PGX, D, JHAA, IAA, IWF, DEO, MRK, KO, BHP, NQP, VNQ, BSV, FCT, NXJ, NKG, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, CCMP, BWXT, SBUX, IVE, VMC, AAPL, VZ, NVS, STZ, PG, ABT, UNH, MSFT, HD, NVDA, LHX, NEE, MU, CINF, PEP, QCOM, FTHY, C, BATRK, NKE, NXRT, NOW, AMGN, SBI, NUV, INTC, BA, VLO, ORCL, DCUE, SOLN, LLY, VAW, VCIT,
- Sold Out: DKNG, FIV, NEEPP, NEEPP, BLV, DDOG, OMC, WWE, PTON, VB, KMB, RLGY, BGIO,
For the details of Narwhal Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/narwhal+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Narwhal Capital Management
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 314,169 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,826 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,437 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,545 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) - 137,677 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%
Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $368.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)
Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $567.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 188,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 204.50%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $239.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 533,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 110.65%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NOV Inc (NOV)
Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in NOV Inc by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 353,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stoneridge Inc (SRI)
Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Stoneridge Inc by 694.63%. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $21.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 79,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM (FIV)
Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The sale prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.7.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)
Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)
Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of Narwhal Capital Management. Also check out:
1. Narwhal Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Narwhal Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Narwhal Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Narwhal Capital Management keeps buying