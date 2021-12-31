Narwhal Capital Management Buys Cisco Systems Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, CMC Materials Inc, BWX Technologies Inc

New Purchases: DE, PYPL, TMO, HNDL, TSLA, PENN, ACN, EL, IJS, XLE, XLI, RIG,

Marietta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cisco Systems Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, Union Pacific Corp, NOV Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, CMC Materials Inc, BWX Technologies Inc, DraftKings Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Narwhal Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Narwhal Capital Management owns 160 stocks with a total value of $879 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 314,169 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,826 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,437 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,545 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) - 137,677 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.35%

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $368.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $567.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Narwhal Capital Management initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 188,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 204.50%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $239.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 533,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 110.65%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in NOV Inc by 52.19%. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 353,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Narwhal Capital Management added to a holding in Stoneridge Inc by 694.63%. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $21.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 79,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM . The sale prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.7.

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72.

Narwhal Capital Management sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44.