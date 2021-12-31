Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells ProShares Short QQQ, iShares Gold Trust, iShares U.S. Technology ETF

New Purchases: XLG, PHDG, ZIP, TDIV, SPD, DOG, RWM, PBUS, CDNS, DG, FTXR, ENPH, CEMB, BUFR, TGIF, PBSM, FLYT, GLW, FDN, BFLY, RPG, IEF, AAL, ROP, XBI, IUS, XMLV, MGV, CTAS, FNDX, MRVL, MCHP, OKTA, PDI, PLBY, PSET, DFAT, RSI, IDLV, MDY, JNK, CRL, STLA, BRX, VBK, BTI, WYNN, MARA, DWAS, FXY, PSCH, BKLN, GIS, ISDX, FUMB, FPE, FMHI, FEMB, CMBS, ACWI, IJT, IJS, KNX, MMC, QSI, RIVN, UVXY, SSO, CINF, EVN, XSLV, NTES, WPM, AZN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF, sells ProShares Short QQQ, iShares Gold Trust, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC. As of 2021Q4, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owns 714 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 319,915 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 67,152 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 26,026 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.43% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 524,971 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,304 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $327.92 and $373.09, with an estimated average price of $356.16. The stock is now traded at around $333.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 30,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.32 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 143,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 139,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 82,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.85 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Dow30. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 84,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 394.53%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $32.31 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $33.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.565600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 634,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 75.62%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $152.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 60,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 141.93%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 378.78%. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 68,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $35.6.