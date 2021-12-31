Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells ProShares Short QQQ, iShares Gold Trust, iShares U.S. Technology ETF

- New Purchases: XLG, PHDG, ZIP, TDIV, SPD, DOG, RWM, PBUS, CDNS, DG, FTXR, ENPH, CEMB, BUFR, TGIF, PBSM, FLYT, GLW, FDN, BFLY, RPG, IEF, AAL, ROP, XBI, IUS, XMLV, MGV, CTAS, FNDX, MRVL, MCHP, OKTA, PDI, PLBY, PSET, DFAT, RSI, IDLV, MDY, JNK, CRL, STLA, BRX, VBK, BTI, WYNN, MARA, DWAS, FXY, PSCH, BKLN, GIS, ISDX, FUMB, FPE, FMHI, FEMB, CMBS, ACWI, IJT, IJS, KNX, MMC, QSI, RIVN, UVXY, SSO, CINF, EVN, XSLV, NTES, WPM, AZN,
- Added Positions: TSLA, TLT, DBAW, RSP, SPY, XLP, OMFL, AGG, XME, GBCI, JHMM, VIOO, VNQ, SLQD, OMFS, VOO, IEMG, BNDX, AVEM, COST, FDX, JEPI, TSN, STZ, NETL, FB, GOOGL, KEYS, SDY, BND, FIXD, GTO, MCD, NUSC, CWB, AFIF, HD, EAGG, SDG, IWB, JPST, NUMV, BOND, SCHO, SPYD, VO, VTI, VWO, VTIP, MGK, BA, DKNG, SPLV, SHY, ESGD, JPM, MSFT, NUMG, SCHF, XLU, VTV, VEA, AWK, BX, DIS, EPD, FTSL, PHB, SUSB, MELI, NUE, OKE, PLTR, PYPL, PM, MINT, SCHP, XLV, TRV, UNH, VBR, VPU, V, ABST, ADBE, AFRM, AMGN, AMAT, ARKF, ARKW, BDX, MYI, CB, CMCSA, COP, DHR, DBEF, DLR, DFAU, DFAS, EW, EQIX, ES, FNY, HYLS, LMBS, GUNR, GS, GOF, HTRB, PCY, PZA, PGX, RYH, IEI, IEFA, IXUS, HYG, DIVB, COMT, HYGH, ITI, JMST, JLL, LRCX, LCID, MRK, MS, NFLX, NEE, NUAG, NEA, JRO, NXPI, CALF, MFEM, RAFE, PLD, RIOT, SPGI, CRM, SCHR, FNDC, SCHD, XLC, XLF, SPDW, TFI, VLU, SBUX, EDF, SYK, TFC, PATH, UAL, ANGL, VOT, VOE, VTEB, VCIT, VMBS, VCSH, VIGI, VNT, WMT, ABT, FAX, ACN, ATVI, ALL, AMAL, AEP, AEPPZ, NLY, AON, ADM, ASML, ATIP, ATNI, AXON, BHK, BKT, CAT, CX, CMG, CI, CSCO, CME, CTSH, CFX, CLM, GLDI, SLVO, CIK, CRSP, HYLB, DVN, QQQE, DOCU, D, DOV, DUK, EIM, ETV, ECL, EMR, EVR, EXPE, FIS, FAM, FMB, FPXI, RDVY, F, FLQM, GNRC, GM, GPC, SNSR, PAVE, GBAB, HIL, ICE, ISRG, PIE, PDN, RWK, BAB, XSVM, RYT, VVR, IQV, AGZ, ICF, MXI, AOR, IGEB, IWC, HSCZ, IWR, BBSA, JPEM, JPIB, JMOM, KW, KEMQ, LHX, LVHI, LUB, MPC, MA, MTNB, MDT, MET, MGP, CAF, MSI, MPLX, NVO, NUEM, NULG, DIAX, OMC, ORLY, PANW, PENN, PKI, MUNI, PRMW, NOBL, PSA, QCOM, REGN, RSSS, RY, SCHB, SE, SPEM, ONEY, SWZ, SWKH, SYF, TSM, TXN, TMO, TJX, TMUS, TT, TWLO, ULTA, U, VLO, HYD, VXF, VOX, VRSK, CDC, VUZI, WEC, WFC, GDO, WIW, WMB, WTW, DHS, GLDM, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, IYW, KMI, AAPL, STIP, DGRO, TAIL, LMT, IGSB, AXP, IGIB, AOM, XLE, BMY, INTC, CMF, EUFN, GLD, GILD, ICVT, FLOT, GOVT, PFE, SPLG, VXX, MBB, EDOC, ESGU, DIA, MMM, AMZN, DFAC, CIBR, IAGG, EFV, ROKU, GOOG, HON, IBM, QQQ, IOO, MUB, PFF, TIP, RBLX, SCHV, XSOE, ACWV, ICLN, LQD, USMV, MSTR, RCL, SHOP, TTD, BIV, VZ, CRWD, DFUS, DFAX, MILN, INTU, IJH, IUSB, DSI, OEF, DVY, JNJ, NGG, PEP, RTX, SCHA, ABBV, APD, BABA, ANSS, ARKK, T, SQ, KO, LIT, HCA, HL, ICLR, SLV, SHYG, ITOT, IVV, IBB, EEM, SUSA, MTUM, IVW, SUB, JHML, NKE, PRU, SCHX, XLI, BSV, VYM, VSGX, ESGV, AMD, MSOS, MO, AMH, ARKG, ADP, BAC, BLK, CGC, CCL, CVX, NET, COIN, CVS, DRI, DOW, JETS, XOM, FBND, MDIV, GD, EBIZ, BOTZ, GSY, SPHD, HDV, ESML, SUSL, REET, EFA, IQLT, CRBN, IWF, IVE, VNLA, JHMD, JHSC, MAR, MRNA, NSC, JFR, ORCL, ROK, XLY, XLK, SHM, SPYG, SPOT, UPS, VUG, VB, VEU, VT, VXUS, MGC, WM, DON, ZTS, ABNB, AMLP, BLOK, ADI, BUD, ANTM, AWI, BCE, SAM, BP, COF, PRTS, CARR, IGR, PLCE, C, ED, CSX, CMI, DE, DAL, DEO, DFIV, WFH, DLTR, DD, EXP, ETN, ENB, ET, FMBI, FTLS, FEM, QCLN, FCX, GE, GSK, IIPR, IFF, PSR, XMMO, SPHQ, SCZ, EMB, EFAV, QUAL, IWP, IWY, IWM, IYR, KHC, LCR, LLY, LIN, LULU, LYB, MCR, MIN, MU, MDLZ, NOC, OCGN, PSX, PNC, PPL, PG, O, RIGL, SCHE, SCHZ, SCHM, XLB, SRE, SNOW, LUV, SPE, SWK, TGT, TER, TWTR, UBER, USB, USFD, VV, VIG, VGT, CSB, HIO, WDC, AGGY,
- Sold Out: PSQ, TBF, EWJ, PDBC, ISTB, TBT, MLPA, PNQI, WBA, NEAR, BXP, BCO, HBI, XEL, IDU, EFG, TDOC, FINX, SCHJ, XT, WLDN, IDNA, IEIH, CNK, LNGR, LMND, VLUE, IGBH, IVOL, SRLN, PLW, JWN, GH, BGRN, ICSH, ZG, UPWK, SNAP, FALN, BYLD, ITA, SUSC, HOOD, EFT, USTB, S, S, DRIV, SOFI, SOFI, IETC, UPST, PINS, AEI, FIBR, TECB, FSLY, IZRL, SQQQ, IYH, PSJ, TAN, TLH, APPS, NCLH, NTRA, IXN, NVAX, SOXX, TQQQ, Z, BOH, DFS, IXG, PKO, RDS.A, TD, X, FUBO, AOK, PBCT, PCT, SKLZ, XXII, BRMK, CRON, HST, BSL, NUW, SONM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 319,915 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 67,152 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 26,026 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.43%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 524,971 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,304 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $327.92 and $373.09, with an estimated average price of $356.16. The stock is now traded at around $333.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 30,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.32 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 143,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 139,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.09 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 82,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.85 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Dow30. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 84,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $918.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 394.53%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 40,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (DBAW)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $32.31 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $33.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.565600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 634,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 75.62%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $152.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 60,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 141.93%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC added to a holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 378.78%. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 68,484 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25.Sold Out: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.Sold Out: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51.Sold Out: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $35.6.
