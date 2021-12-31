Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, Johnson & Johnson

- New Purchases: ET, ETW, NVDA, SCHZ, XLP, HPQ, VXUS,
- Added Positions: IXUS, VGK, SCHA, SCHM, VTV, XLK, SPYD, PFFD, MDY, SPY, IVV, RSP, VZ, T, FB, FPE,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, AMZN, JNJ, GOOG, SLYG, RYT,
- Sold Out: BXMX,
These are the top 5 holdings of YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC.
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 66,771 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 693,200 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 37,007 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 224,172 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.65%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 24,181 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 121,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo (ETW)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo. The purchase prices were between $10.58 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 85,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $223.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 46.65%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 224,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 40.27%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 116,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $91.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 72,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $73.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 85,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 45,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.22%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.72.
