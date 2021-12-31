Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells Logitech International SA, Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: ADBE, SIVB,

Richmond, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Adobe Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Amphenol Corp, sells Logitech International SA, Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mechanics Bank Trust Department. As of 2021Q4, Mechanics Bank Trust Department owns 173 stocks with a total value of $677 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mechanics Bank Trust Department's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mechanics+bank+trust+department/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 99,052 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 257,937 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,790 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,203 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,389 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $502.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $554.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 125.33%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $56.34. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 62,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.91%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $95.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 36.15%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $588.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.