Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells Logitech International SA, Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: ADBE, SIVB,
- Added Positions: GTO, IWP, USHY, SPY, PYPL, APH, AMT, LRCX, SPTS, SHOP, DHR, DIS, NVDA, ZTS, TGT, SBUX, CMCSA, FCOM, HON, IWF, XLV, ITW, VYM, UNH, IDV, BLK, TIP, XLY, BOND, IWO, GS, MMC, EFA, NEE, MA, EL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, JNJ, INTC, T, CVS, PG, USMV, GOOGL, COST, CLX, QQQ, BRK.B, ADP, HD, IJK, VUG, V, EFG, JPM, MCD, PEP, PFE, PM, PCQ, DIA, CTSH, CVX, BMY, MMM, VZ, VGK, AEP, TXN, AXP, RTX, BAX, BAC, NOC, MDT, LOW, DUK, GILD, CSV, IVV, ROK, XLE, SO, GIS, RSP, EEM, SHY,
- Sold Out: LOGI, BA, LMT, ICLN, SLB,
For the details of Mechanics Bank Trust Department's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mechanics+bank+trust+department/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mechanics Bank Trust Department
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 99,052 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 257,937 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,790 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,203 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,389 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $502.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $554.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 125.33%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $56.34. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 62,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.91%. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $95.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 36.15%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $588.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mechanics Bank Trust Department. Also check out:
1. Mechanics Bank Trust Department's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mechanics Bank Trust Department's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mechanics Bank Trust Department's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mechanics Bank Trust Department keeps buying