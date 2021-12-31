Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys Sea, Alkermes PLC, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Vipshop Holdings

New Purchases: AMAT, PAYX, PFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sea, Alkermes PLC, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Paychex Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 2,368,455 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.02% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 1,018,593 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 18,832,988 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.89% Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 22,191,425 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14% Sea Ltd (SE) - 878,259 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.86%

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 46.86%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $144.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 878,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 30.87%. The purchase prices were between $21.47 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $26.14. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 5,538,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,313,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in IAA Inc by 39.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42.