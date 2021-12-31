HYA Advisors, Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: AVUS, SQ, SPTL, ACN, PAVE, SLI, SLI,
- Added Positions: EFG, EFV, SPIP, USMV, XLE, COMT, INTU, IXG, AAPL, VLUE, DGRO, TAXF, ITOT, AVUV, QQQJ, USHY, MSFT, VYM, IVV, SNAP, TWTR, AMD, XLV, DIS, C, CSCO, AMZN, SABR, BA, FEP, BETZ, U, ATOM, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: IEFA, IJH, EFAV, IJR, ISRG, FBND, VOE, AGG, QQQ, IUSV, VNLA, JKHY, RWJ, MTUM, MDY, IJK, IEMG, T, SCHM, XOM, VZ, IBB, IJS, BAC, IJJ, IDV, VBR, IYH, DWM, IJT, SLY, CBSH, KIE, IAGG, XLC, EFA, ACWI, TXN, JPM, GS, MO, TSLA, RF, QCOM, PFE, PEP, FDX,
- Sold Out: TSN, ORCL, NOC, PINS,
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 187,786 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 27,337 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 94,104 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,097 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 220,956 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.92%
HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Block Inc (SQ)
HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $334.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 551 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Standard Lithium Corp (SLI)
HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Standard Lithium Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.04 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 97.64%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 96,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 86.92%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 220,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 179.26%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 184,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.84%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 76,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 63.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 59,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 93.31%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $33.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 85,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.
