HYA Advisors, Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Oracle Corp

New Purchases: AVUS, SQ, SPTL, ACN, PAVE, SLI, SLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Oracle Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HYA Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q4, HYA Advisors, Inc owns 153 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HYA Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hya+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 187,786 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 27,337 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 94,104 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 31,097 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 220,956 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.92%

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $334.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Standard Lithium Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.04 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 97.64%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 96,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 86.92%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 220,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 179.26%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 184,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.84%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 76,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 63.58%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 59,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 93.31%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $33.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 85,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.