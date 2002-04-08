Crackle Offers Marvel Fans 'Spider-Man' Trilogy Exclusively Streaming for Free Beginning February 1

COS COB, Conn., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (“AVOD”) networks, today announced that all three Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man films will be exclusively available for free on Crackle beginning February 1st. Crackle has the exclusive AVOD and fast channel streaming rights to the films.



On the heels of the much anticipated theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans of the classic Marvel comic can enjoy the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire (The Great Gatsby) as Peter Parker, and directed by Sam Raimi (Oz The Great and Powerful), beginning February 1st on Crackle, under its curated programming category entitled “Web Spinners and Creepy Creatures.” The titles can be viewed via the web as well as connected devices including mobile, tablets, smart TVs, desktop, and gaming consoles and more.

TITLE SYNOPSES :

Spider-Man: The web-spinning superhero (Tobey Maguire) has a mission to save New York from his nemesis, the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and to win the heart of Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst), the girl next door.

Spider-Man 2: Continuing adventures of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, as he attempts to thwart the villainous Doctor Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), aka Doctor Octopus.

Spider-Man 3: Forced to choose between the seductive power of his new suit and the compassionate hero he used to be, Peter Parker must overcome his personal demons as two of the most-feared villains yet, Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Venom (Topher Grace), gather unparalleled power and a thirst for retribution to threaten Peter and everyone he loves.

“As moviegoers are heading back to theaters for the latest installment, we at Crackle are pleased to provide fans the opportunity to return to where the modern Spider-verse began and binge the blockbuster Spider-Man trilogy,” said Jeff Meier, head of programming at Crackle Plus. “We have no doubt that viewers’ Spidey senses will be tingling when they tune in for free starting February 1st.”

The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 60 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 80 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) (the “Company”) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

