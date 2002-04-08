Conduent Named to 2022 'GovTech 100' List of Companies

List recognizes top companies ‘making a difference’ in, and selling to, state and local government agencies across the United States



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a business process solutions company, has been named to the 2022 “GovTech 100” list of companies compiled and published by Government Technology magazine.

The GovTech 100 list recognizes top companies “making a difference” in, and selling to, state and local government agencies across the United States. Begun in 2016 and updated annually, the list is created by a working group assembled by the magazine’s publisher that includes former officials, outside partners and other government market experts.

“We’re proud to join the GovTech 100, which is a tremendous recognition of the critical services we provide to governments each and every day,” said Mark King, President, Government Solutions at Conduent. “Our team is committed to improving the constituent experience for citizens, patients and families across an array of essential services and systems, while driving valuable outcomes for our government clients.”

Headquartered in New Jersey, Conduent provides government agencies with a range of solutions for healthcare, payments and eligibility services, as well as child support and constituent engagement. In addition, Conduent Transportation provides mission-critical mobility and payment solutions that automate, streamline and optimize operations in road usage charging, transit, public safety and curbside management for U.S. and international government transportation agencies.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It is why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

