Covetrus Taps César França as President, Global Proprietary Brands

Covetrus® (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the appointment of César França as President, Global Proprietary Brands.

França will lead the companywide development and management of Covetrus’ global proprietary brand portfolio, including the current Covetrus, Kruuse, Vi, Roadrunner Pharmacy, and Calibra brands. The company will rely on his vision and expertise to develop categories, build strategic partnerships, and identify external growth opportunities.

França brings more than 25 years of leadership and experience in brand development and management, marketing, sales, business development, and general management to Covetrus.

“We’re delighted to welcome César to this new and dynamic role,” said Matt Malenfant, Chief Commercial Officer at Covetrus. “César is a positive, trusted leader with a foundational belief in the power of people and brands. He will work closely with our commercial and operations teams to ensure effectiveness and execution across all regional business units as we continue to help veterinarians drive better health and business outcomes.”

França spent the past 20 years of his career at Nestlé S.A., the world’s largest food and beverage company, with more than 2,000 brands that are sold in 186 countries across the globe. At Nestlé S.A., he held various leadership positions, leading the development of a wide range of brands across various product categories. Throughout his impressive career, França has redesigned portfolios, reinvigorated brands, and set strategic priorities to drive sustainability and profitability.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Covetrus and lead the development of the most desired, valued and iconic brands in the animal health industry – for both veterinarians and pet parents,” França said.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https%3A%2F%2Fcovetrus.com%2F.

