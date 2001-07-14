Horace Mann included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( NYSE:HMN, Financial) today announced it is one of 418 companies worldwide included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes corporate commitment to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women’s equality. Horace Mann has been included in the index since its inception in 2019.

“We are proud to be included for the fourth year in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, which demonstrates our continued commitment to nurturing an inclusive corporate culture where every employee feels heard, respected and appreciated,” said Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis. “We remain dedicated to learning and growing as we continue to diversify our workforce and support our employees.”

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2022 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. Horace Mann was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of at least $1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. To learn more please visit the GEI website. Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access the GEI at {BGEI }.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( NYSE:HMN, Financial) is the largest financial services company focused on helping America’s educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group life insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005167/en/