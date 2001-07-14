Affirm Launches SuperApp and Browser Extension to Bring Consumers More Smart Ways to Shop and Manage Their Finances

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced the launch of two significant additions to its product suite: the+Affirm+SuperApp and Chrome+browser+extension. Affirm’s new SuperApp delivers the best of Affirm’s shopping, payments, and financial services in one easy-to-use destination. The new Google Chrome browser extension allows consumers to use Affirm’s flexible and transparent payment solutions at virtually any retailer’s website, even if Affirm isn’t listed as being available at checkout.

“We know that consumers want a one-stop shop to manage their finances. Affirm saw this firsthand when we added Savings to our app, which has since attracted more than $300 million in total deposits while driving meaningful engagement,” said Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Affirm. “By evolving the Affirm app into a super app, we have launched the ultimate destination for consumers to shop their favorite brands and smartly manage their finances, while also delivering a seamless, rewarding, and increasingly personalized experience.”

In the new and improved Affirm app, consumers can:

See their Affirm snapshot including how much they might be able to spend, how much cash back they have earned, how much they have saved, and their outstanding payments – on the completely reimagined home screen

Shop exclusive offers from their favorite merchants, which are tailored based on their shopping preferences in the app

Shop online or in-store by creating a single use Affirm virtual card and entering that card number at online checkout as they would with a regular debit or credit card, or through their mobile wallet in-store

Earn cash back rewards by paying upfront at participating merchants, and the opportunity to increase spending limits with positive repayment behavior

Manage their Affirm payments and Affirm Savings, whether turning on AutoPay, making payments early, or checking how much they have earned in savings

During the beta period, Affirm saw increased consumer engagement and repeat use of the Affirm app. Consumers can update+their+Affirm+App+or+download+it from the App Store or Google Play store today.

Levchin continued, "We also know that consumers value convenience and increasing Affirm's ubiquity through our browser extension delivers just that. Last year, more than half of U.S. consumers browsing the internet used Google Chrome. Now, each of those consumers can pay-over-time with Affirm – whether buying a new sweatshirt or redecorating their home – almost anywhere they shop online."

To start using the Chrome extension today, consumers can:

Download it from the Chrome web store

Click the puzzle icon on their browser, then click the thumbtack to pin the Affirm browser extension

Login to their existing Affirm account with their phone number, or sign up by entering a few simple pieces of information, including name, email address and birth date

Shop their favorite stores online to see how much they're prequalified to spend

Request a virtual card through the extension, select an Affirm payment plan, and complete their purchase as they're used to

During the beta period, Affirm found that among existing Affirm users, those using the Affirm Chrome extension were over 30 percent more likely to pay for a purchase with Affirm.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

