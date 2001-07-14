Ichor to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 8th

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, will announce fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call Information

Just after 1:00pm Pacific Time on February 8th, Ichor will issue its fourth quarter 2021 earnings press release. Ichor will conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results and business outlook at 2:00pm Pacific Time that afternoon. The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on Ichor's investor website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.ichorsystems.com%2F, after the market close on February 8th.

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of Ichor's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.ichorsystems.com%2F or go to the live link at https%3A%2F%2Fwebcast-eqs.com%2Fichorholdings02082022_en%2Fen. After the event, the on-demand webcast will be available at the same link. To listen to the conference call live via telephone, please call (877) 407-0989 (domestic) or +1 (201) 389-0921 (international), and reference meeting number 13726103.

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components primarily for semiconductor capital equipment, as well as other industries such as defense/aerospace and medical. Our primary product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also provide precision-machined components, weldments, e-beam and laser welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. https%3A%2F%2Fir.ichorsystems.com%2F

