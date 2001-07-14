SailPoint Announces Date of Q4 and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SailPoint+Technologies+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity+security, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the US markets close on Monday, February 28, 2022.

SailPoint will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 1-877-407-0792 (toll free) or 1-201-689-8263 (toll/international). You can preregister here. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on SailPoint’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sailpoint.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until midnight on Monday, March 14, 2022. The replay dial-in number will be 1-844-512-2921 (toll free) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll/international), using the replay pin number: 13726649. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sailpoint.com.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the modern enterprise. Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, SailPoint automates the management and control of access, delivering only the required access to the right identities and technology resources at the right time. Our sophisticated identity platform seamlessly integrates with existing systems and workflows, providing the singular view into all identities and their access. We meet customers where they are with an intelligent identity solution that matches the scale, velocity and environmental needs of the modern enterprise. SailPoint empowers the most complex enterprises worldwide to build a security foundation grounded in identity security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005209/en/