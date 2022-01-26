EDENBRIDGE HEALTH APPOINTS RUSHIKA FERNANDOPULLE, M.D. TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenbridge Health today announced the appointment of Rushika Fernandopulle, M.D. to its board of directors, effective immediately. Fernandopulle, a practicing physician and the founder and former CEO of Iora Health, has dedicated his career to improving the quality of healthcare delivery for patients.

"We are truly honored that Rushika is joining our board," said Stephen Gordon, M.D., founder and CEO of Edenbridge. "As a physician who prioritizes quality, compassionate healthcare, who led a highly successful company through significant growth, Rushika's guidance will be invaluable to us as we pursue our mission to build a new model of care for frail, community-dwelling elders."

Fernandopulle is the chief innovation officer of One Medical. He was the founder and CEO of Iora Health, a primary care provider for adults aged 65 and older. Last year, it was announced that 1Life, the administrative and managerial services company for One Medical (Nasdaq: ONEM), would acquire Iora for $2.1b. Throughout his career in medicine and business, Fernandopulle has focused on delivering the best quality, personalized healthcare, while improving outcomes and reducing costs.

"Edenbridge is uniquely positioned to deliver on the full promise of PACE," said Fernandopulle. "They are committed to delivering top quality care to frail elders while enabling them to live lives of dignity and meaning within their homes and communities. It is a privilege to join this talented team."

Edenbridge Health is a mission-focused company founded in 2016 by seasoned geriatricians. From long experience and national study of best practices, Edenbridge has complemented the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model with a special focus on supporting participants' personal autonomy and happiness. Through comprehensive, integrated and person-centered care, Edenbridge enables frail elders to age in the community and lead connected, meaningful lives. Edenbridge's first PACE program, Cherry Blossom PACE in Alexandria, Virginia, opened in 2021. For more information, visit www.edenbridgehealth.org .

