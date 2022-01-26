2U, Inc. Named to 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for its Continued Leadership in Driving Workplace Gender Equality

PR Newswire

LANHAM, Md., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced it has been included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), recognizing companies dedicated to transparency in gender-data reporting and advancing women in the workplace. This is the third consecutive year the company has earned this recognition—a testament to its commitment to workplace gender equality and equity.

"As the world continues to navigate the changes brought on by COVID-19, fostering an inclusive and equitable work environment is key to supporting the success of women in the workforce," said Millette Granville, 2U Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We are honored to once again be recognized in the GEI and are committed to expanding and elevating our DEI investments to support all of our diverse talent."

2U is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions chosen for the GEI, which measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. 2U's score emulates a high level of disclosure and overall performance across all pillars, specifically excelling in areas such as board and senior management representation, equal pay, and parental leave benefits.

This recognition reflects 2U's continued commitment to promoting diversity at the board level and throughout the organization while working to build an equitable culture of belonging and respect. "Mosaic," 2U's DEI steering committee, cultivates a strong sense of engagement for diverse communities and their allies through its Business Resource Networks (BRNs)—employee-led groups that foster a diverse, inclusive workplace and offer a forum for networking, professional development, business impact, and multicultural celebrations. 2U currently has six BRNs , including the Womxn's Alliance Network and the newly launched Ability Resource Network, which facilitates supportive, inclusive, and accessible spaces for individuals with varying capabilities.

The Bloomberg gender reporting framework is voluntary and has no associated costs. The firms included in the 2022 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

For more than a decade, 2U, Inc. has been the digital transformation partner of choice to great non-profit colleges and universities delivering high-quality online education at scale. As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 40 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and corporations. Our people and technology are powering more than 3,500 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com .

