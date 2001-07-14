TriMas Announces Updated Sustainability Report

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced it has updated its Sustainability Report, further enhancing transparency of TriMas’ sustainability progress through 2021.

The TriMas 2021 Sustainability Report outlines the Company’s commitment toward responsible environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, and highlights the comprehensive sustainability initiatives implemented across its global operations. As outlined in the report, TriMas is committed to continuously enhancing its sustainability strategy focused on the four key areas of corporate governance and ethics, people, the environment and products. The Company is also committed to sharing best practices and employing continuous improvement initiatives across its businesses.

“In late 2020, TriMas published its inaugural Sustainability Report, which highlighted many of our past and ongoing efforts to support our global sustainability initiatives,” said Thomas Amato, President and Chief Executive Officer of TriMas. “Since that time, we have stepped up our efforts and focus on our commitment to ESG, including forming an ESG Committee reporting to our Board of Directors, and redirecting resources to accelerate our initiatives. We have communicated our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Statement, as well as demonstrated our commitment to our employees with a continued emphasis on employee safety and health, employee engagement via surveys and Kaizen, and a talent development program. We have also been taking the appropriate measures to minimize the environmental impact of our operations and help ensure that our actions are consistent with preserving natural resources. In addition, we continue to innovate and commercialize new products by reducing material content, as well as using more sustainable and recyclable materials, without sacrificing performance and quality.”

“Our commitment to sustainable ESG practices has been long-standing at TriMas, as it exemplifies our core values of integrity and respect for the environment, and the health, safety and well-being of our employees, particularly in the areas where we live and work. As we move forward, we are dedicated to continuing to enhance our transparency on these important initiatives. During 2022, we plan to further enhance our efforts and conduct a materiality assessment designed to prioritize our ESG initiatives and ensure our strategies are fully integrated into our business model. I believe TriMas is better positioned than ever to create long-term value for our customers, employees and shareholders, while at the same time benefiting our global community as well,” Amato concluded.

To minimize paper waste, the TriMas 2021 Sustainability Report may be accessed digitally on the TriMas website under Sustainability, or by the following link www.trimascorp.com%2Fimages%2FSustainability-Report.pdf.

About TriMas

TriMas, through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups, manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 12 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any "forward-looking" statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, contained herein, including those relating to TriMas’ business, financial condition or future results, involve risks and uncertainties with respect to, including, but not limited to: the severity and duration of the ongoing coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our operations, customers and suppliers, as well as related actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response, each of which is uncertain, rapidly changing and difficult to predict; general economic and currency conditions; material and energy costs; risks and uncertainties associated with intangible assets, including goodwill or other intangible asset impairment charges; competitive factors; future trends; our ability to realize our business strategies; our ability to identify attractive acquisition candidates, successfully integrate acquired operations or realize the intended benefits of such acquisitions; information technology and other cyber-related risks; the performance of our subcontractors and suppliers; supply constraints, including the availability and cost of raw materials; market demand; intellectual property factors; litigation; government and regulatory actions, including, without limitation, climate change legislation and other environmental regulations, as well as the impact of tariffs, quotas and surcharges; our leverage; liabilities imposed by our debt instruments; labor disputes; changes to fiscal and tax policies; contingent liabilities relating to acquisition activities; the disruption of operations from catastrophic or extraordinary events, including natural disasters and public health crises; the potential impact of Brexit; our future prospects; and other risks that are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005632/en/