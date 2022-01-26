SS&C Launches New Treasury Management Platform

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Emso Asset Management Limited, with $6.8 billion in assets under management, has gone live on SS&C's new Treasury Management Platform. The SS&C Treasury Management Platform provides responsive technology to unify front- and middle-office treasury workflows and help clients make real-time cash and treasury management decisions.

Using SS&C's Treasury Management Platform, Emso monitors the daily cash balances of 36 funds and accounts and ensures unencumbered cash is managed in real-time. The platform also enables Emso to forecast cash flows by the fund, custodian, currency or additional attributes based on future trading activity.

"SS&C's Treasury Management Platform simplifies and optimizes the operational side of cash management, so we can focus on alpha opportunities and maximizing returns for our clients," said Gareth Jamieson, Treasury Manager at Emso Asset Management. "Strong data analysis and ease of use within the tool allows Emso to monitor cash balances in real-time, allowing our portfolio managers to have more confidence in available liquidity."

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with Emso Asset Management and to help them enhance their treasury management," said Jon Anderson, Head of Middle Office Solutions at SS&C Technologies. "SS&C's latest technology reimagines the treasury process on a single, flexible and scalable platform empowering our clients with more efficient, timely and accurate information to manage their portfolios."

With over 80 experienced professionals in London, Greenwich and Miami, Emso is a diversified fixed income asset manager in emerging markets. The team manages multiple strategies, including absolute return, liquid alternatives, unconstrained long-only, private credit, and customized strategies.

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

