Tractor Supply Announces New Distribution Center in Arkansas

Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it intends to build a new distribution center in Maumelle, Arkansas. The approximately 900,000 square foot distribution center represents an initial investment of about $100 million. The facility is anticipated to create more than 450 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and service about 250 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in the middle of 2022, with an anticipated completion in late 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005593/en/

Tractor Supply Co. announces new distribution center in Maumelle, Arkansas (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tractor Supply is excited to begin work on our tenth distribution center, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Maumelle community,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In support of our Life Out Here Strategy, this new distribution center is a significant investment to help serve our growing store base and online sales as we build a strong, relevant company for the future. We appreciate the support of the many state and local officials who have worked extensively to establish a business climate in which everyone can prosper.”

“From the beginning of the site search, Tractor Supply and JLL, a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, worked closely on the project with the State of Arkansas, Maumelle city officials, and Chris Murphy, Senior Project Manager with Entergy Arkansas. In 2019, Murphy and Tandee White, also with Entergy Arkansas, partnered with the city to certify the tract as a “Select Site” resulting in a more efficient site due diligence process for Tractor Supply.

“We have added more than 26,000 new jobs to the state’s economy since 2015, and the creation of 450 full-time jobs will continue to boost to the state’s economy and make a big impact on Arkansas families,” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “Arkansas has a dedicated and skilled workforce that is ready to meet Tractor Supply Company’s needs as they embark on this newest expansion. We wish the company well as they grow and expand in Arkansas, and we are here to help them however we can.”

“This is terrific news for central Arkansas and the City of Maumelle. Tractor Supply’s new distribution center creates hundreds of new jobs for the region and once again demonstrates the strength of Arkansas’s workforce and the attractiveness of our location, infrastructure, and quality of life,” said Arkansas Lt. Governor Tim Griffin.

“Having grown up on a cattle farm and as the wife of a row crop farmer, I know firsthand the significance of farm supply businesses in our communities. I am excited that Tractor Supply chose my current hometown of Maumelle for its next distribution center. This announcement will bring hundreds of good paying jobs to central Arkansas as it drives the economic growth in our great state,” shared Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

“We are thrilled that Tractor Supply will open its newest distribution center in Maumelle,” Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. “Tractor Supply has a long history of meeting the needs of rural residents, and Maumelle is an ideal location to carry the company forward. This center will give Tractor Supply easy and convenient access to stores throughout the region.”

“I am thrilled that Tractor Supply is investing in Maumelle with their newest distribution center, said Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris. “It is clear that Tractor Supply’s values complement Maumelle’s vision quite well and their presence will be a great addition to our community. The new facility located in our thriving industrial park will provide 450 new jobs and strengthen our already growing local economy. This huge win for Maumelle follows years of work and demonstrates that Maumelle is a thriving city.”

Tractor Supply currently operates 34 stores in the state of Arkansas and 2,003 stores in total across 49 states, as of December 25, 2021. With the addition of a distribution center in Navarre, OH scheduled to be complete in late 2022, Tractor Supply operates nine distribution centers in various locations including Frankfort, NY.; Casa Grande, AZ.; Franklin, KY.; Hagerstown, MD.; Macon, GA.; Pendleton, IN.; Waco, TX; and Waverly, NE. Upon completion of the Maumelle facility in late 2023, Tractor Supply will operate ten distribution centers in total.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 25, 2021, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 25, 2021, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005593/en/