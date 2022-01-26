Level Up Your In-Vehicle Connectivity: Valens Semiconductor to Host Webinar Demoing First-In-Market MIPI A-PHY Standard Chipsets

PR Newswire

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, will host a webinar titled 'Level Up Your In-Vehicle Connectivity', to demonstrate the unprecedented capabilities of the VA7000 chipsets – the first on the market to implement the MIPI A-PHY standard for in-vehicle connectivity, enhancing Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) capabilities.

During the webinar, Valens will feature video demonstrations, in cooperation with industry-leading players, including connectivity of a remote 8 Mega Pixel camera as well as a surround view system over Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) cabling.

The webinar will be hosted by Gideon Kedem, SVP and Head of Automotive at Valens Semiconductor. Following presentations and demo videos, there will be an interactive Q&A session. The webinar will be held on February 2nd, 2022, at 10:00 AM EST (4:00 PM CET) and on February 16th, 2022, at 3:00 PM Japan/Korea (2:00 PM Beijing) to accommodate for different time zones.

Since the release of the A-PHY standard for high speed in-vehicle video connectivity by the MIPI Alliance in September 2020, it has gained significant momentum within the industry. In 2021, the IEEE standards association adopted A-PHY in full as one of its own standards, and major automotive companies have been working to integrate it into their next-generation solutions.

Earlier this month, Valens announced that it was first on the market to ship samples of A-PHY-compliant chipsets.

About Valens Semiconductor Ltd.

Valens (NYSE: VLN) is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the automotive and audio-video industries. Valens' Emmy® award-winning HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional AV market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world. The underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for the new international standard for automotive connectivity. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

