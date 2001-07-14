Regions Financial Named One of America's Most JUST Companies

Regions Financial Corp. ( NYSE:RF, Financial), the parent company of Regions+Bank, on Wednesday announced the company has been named as one of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital, along with its media partner CNBC. This makes the second year in row Regions has been recognized by JUST for its commitment to serving associates, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

Regions was specifically recognized in the 2022 JUST 100 list for its treatment of customers, particularly around the transparency of customer communications and the bank’s array of financial products and services. Regions also saw high rankings around community development and community support, as well as governance. Further, the company received high marks for accountability to stakeholders and tied for first place – not just in the banking industry, but first place overall – in the area of ethical leadership.

“Every day, we lean on Regions’ values and our mission to make life better as we deliver competitive financial solutions, strategic community support, and accountability to our stakeholders,” said Regions Chief Governance Officer Andrew Nix. “Particularly during a challenging time in which all companies are dealing with the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, we are honored JUST Capital and CNBC recognize Regions’ strong commitment to creating shared value for associates, customers, people in the communities we serve, and our shareholders.”

For its annual rankings, JUST collects and analyzes corporate data evaluating the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues. Those issues are identified through comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. Since 2015, JUST’s research has engaged more than 150,000 people to gather and assess clear themes that are important to the public at large. Key focus areas include how a company invests in employees, supports its communities, prioritizes good governance, treats its customers, and minimizes its environmental impact.

“We’ve entered a new era of accountability where employees, customers, and investors want to understand if companies are not just talking the talk but walking the walk to drive change on the critical issues of our time,” said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. “The companies featured in the 2022 JUST 100 are demonstrating that purpose and profits can go hand in hand by delivering value to all stakeholders, including shareholders.”

The JUST 100 recognition is the latest in a series of recognitions for Regions. Last month, Newsweek magazine announced Regions is included in its third annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. The list contains 499 of the largest public corporations ranked by key performance indicators in three key areas of corporate social responsibility: Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance. Both the JUST Capital and Newsweek rankings reflect Regions’ strategic, ongoing commitment to ESG issues. More information about Regions’ ESG commitment can be found at+this+link.

