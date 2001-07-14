CBRE Earns Place in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Third Consecutive Year

CBRE Group, Inc.’s continued focus on diversity, equity and inclusion earned the company a place in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the third year in a row.

The Bloomberg GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. Bloomberg evaluates companies across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand. The GEI was expanded in 2022 to include companies in 45 countries and regions.

CBRE scored at or above the global threshold established by Bloomberg, reflecting a high level of disclosure and best-in-class policies.

“We are at our best when people of all backgrounds can thrive, and the advancement of women at all levels of our company is especially important to our continued success. This recognition from Bloomberg confirms we’re on the right path and making strong progress,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer.

CBRE’s Women’s Network, established in 2000, has more than 7,500 members in the Americas and UK and helps to foster the advancement and development of women across the company.

CBRE recently committed to serve as the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network’s inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program partner. In December 2021, as part of its Community Impact Initiative, CBRE announced its support of Girls, Inc., an organization that equips girls to overcome gender, economic and social barriers.

More information on CBRE’s corporate responsibility initiatives can be found at www.cbre.com%2Fresponsibility. To learn more about the GEI, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei. Bloomberg clients can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES }.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005091/en/