Ingevity announces dates for fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings release and webcast

Ingevity Corporation ( NYSE:NGVT, Financial) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings after the stock market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The company will host a live webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 fiscal results. The webcast can be accessed here or on the investors section of Ingevity’s website.

You may also listen to the conference call by dialing 844 200 6205 (inside the U.S.) or 929 526 1599 (outside the U.S.) and entering access code 751599. For those unable to join the live event, a recording will be available beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. (Eastern) on February 24, 2022, through February 24, 2023 at this replay+link.

Information on how to access the webcast and conference call, along with a slide deck containing other relevant financial and statistical information, will be posted on the investors section of Ingevity’s website prior to the call.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers; and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

