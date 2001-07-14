Q2 Named an Inaugural Winner of 2022 Top Workplaces USA

Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced it received the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program’s 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards. Award winners were selected based on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, and results were calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a top workplace on a national level,” said Kim Rutledge, Q2’s executive vice president, people. “Our employees, our customers, their communities and our mission of building strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions extend across the country and world, which is why the national recognition of 2022 Top Workplaces USA is especially meaningful to our organization.”

Q2 is continually exploring opportunities to enhance workplace culture and strengthen communities. For example, in an effort to provide employees with the opportunity to invest resources, time and passion into the causes that matter most to them and their communities, Q2 recently launched its Corporate Social Responsibility program, Spark. Spark amplifies all the ways that Q2 and its employees contribute to our global communities, through time, talents, and treasure.

As a global company, Q2 makes contributions to an array of organizations, including Code2College, Black+Girls+Code, JDRF, International+Relief+Teams, Lifeworks+Austin, Year+Up, Friendship+Home+for+Lincoln, HelpAge+India, and food banks in many communities. And in partnership with Austin+FC, Q2 has the opportunity to give back to and engage with community members through blood drives, nonprofit events and the creation of its new annual community grant program, Q-mmunity Gives. These efforts are tied directly to Q2’s mission of building strong and diverse communities.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, global employer Q2 was also identified as a 2021 Best Place to Work in North Carolina by the Triangle Business Journal, a 2021 Best Place to Work in Lincoln by the Lincoln Journal Star and as one of Austin American-Statesman’s Greater Austin’s 2021 Top Workplaces, marking its eleventh consecutive year on the list.

"At Q2, our people and culture have been our greatest asset. For more than 17 years, Q2 has been recognized and defined by our mission-driven culture," said Matt Flake, Q2’s chief executive officer. "Our people are paramount to our success, and we have always operated with a set of principles to help guide us in how we treat one another, run our business and serve our customers, partners and communities. To ensure our continued success, we endeavor to nurture our mission-driven culture by how we grow our teams, define our goals and reward our employees."

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

