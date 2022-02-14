Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
GRAINGER DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

2 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today declared a cash dividend of $1.62 per share payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2022.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America (N.A.), Japan and the United Kingdom (U.K.). For more information about the company, visit invest.grainger.com.

