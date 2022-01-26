LM Funding America Inc to Participate in the Blockchain Conference

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) ("LM Funding" or "LMFA") -- announced today that our Chairman and CEO Bruce Rodgers has been invited to present at the Blockchain Conference: Trends in the World of NFTs and Crypto, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, January 27th at 10:30 a.m. EST.

Mr. Bruce Rodgers will be presenting during the panel entitled "Crypto Mining."

The event will consist of virtual panels with executive management from several companies in the cryptocurrency sector. Areas of focus include: how the supply chain shortage and China's ban on cryptocurrency are impacting and shaping the market for miners, and how next-generation miners approach environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. For NFTs, the conference will address market opportunities and development, strategies relating to high-end versus collectibles, and keys to success.

About LM Funding America:

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. LMFA has also announced that it is entering the cryptocurrency mining business through a new subsidiary, US Digital Mining and Hosting Co., LLC.

