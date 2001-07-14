Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Investigation

Attorney Advertising---Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Everbridge, Inc. (“Everbridge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVBG). Investors who purchased Everbridge shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fevbg.

The investigation concerns whether Everbridge and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 9, 2021, Everbridge disclosed that on December 6, 2021, David Meredith, Everbridge’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, informed the Company of his intention to resign from his roles at Everbridge effective January 30, 2022 and that on December 8, 2021, Everbridge’s Board of Directors accepted Mr. Meredith’s resignation. On this news, Everbridge’s stock price fell $52.37 per share, or 45.39%, to close at $63.00 per share on December 10, 2021.

