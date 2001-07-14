Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of NextEra Energy, Inc.(“NextEra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NEE). Investors who purchased NextEra shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com.

The investigation concerns whether NextEra and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 25, 2022, NextEra issued a press release reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. Among other items, NextEra reported revenue of $5.05 billion, missing consensus estimated by $740 million. On this news, NextEra’s stock price fell $6.82 per share, or 8.33%, to close at $75.10 per share on January 25, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased NextEra shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220126005694/en/