Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Investigation

The investigation concerns whether SunPower and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 20, 2022, SunPower announced that it had “identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors” and that the Company “expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022” to replace the faulty connectors. On this news, SunPower’s stock price fell $3.22 per share, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 per share on January 21, 2022.

