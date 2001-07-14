Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced it has received the 2021 “Gold Plate Award” from The Food Industry Association (FMI) Foundation. This marks the third Gold Plate Award for SpartanNash and the second consecutive win for the Company’s Family Meals Month campaign.

SpartanNash Earns FMI Foundation’s “Gold Plate Award” for Inspiring Families to Gather for Mealtime (Photo: Business Wire)

The FMI+Foundation created the Gold Plate Award in 2013 to highlight the outstanding programs implemented by the retail food industry to encourage family meals. The leading food industry association rated applicants and campaigns based on a number of criteria, including originality, creativity, corporate participation and reach of program. SpartanNash received the “Gold Plate Award” in the 50-199 stores retail category, which was also awarded to the Company in 2020 and 2017.

As part of its commitment to deliver the ingredients for a better life, SpartanNash developedthe award-winning campaign to inspire families to gather for nutritious meals, supporting the mental and physical health of every family member. The campaign prioritized community education with recipes, table conversation-starters, cooking demonstrations and webinars, along with other tools from SpartanNash Health and Wellness Specialist and Registered Dietician Deanna Scheid, to support mental health.

The Family Meals Month campaign supports SpartanNash’s broader stewardship of environment, social and governance (“ESG”) issues and alignment to the United+Nations+Sustainable+Development+Goals (“UN SDGs”). The campaign supports the Company’s commitment to UN SDG 3: Good Health & Well-Being, along with other initiatives to ensure that customers, Associates, and the communities in which SpartanNash operates have the nourishing food, healthcare and quality health education and tools necessary to promote long and healthy lives.

“The national conversation surrounding mental health has gained attention in the past few years, and we believe SpartanNash’s role in supporting the wellness of our communities is vital in that conversation. Our strategy is built with an important focus on social responsibility – and we’re proud to offer our communities the actionable tools and resources they need to support mental health, especially as the pandemic continues,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Amy+McClellan. “Our Family Meals Month program helps our shoppers efficiently and affordably plan a delicious family meal that gets people around the table talking.”

Building off its 2020 campaign, SpartanNash added new partnerships and marketing strategies throughout 120 SpartanNash-owned grocery stores, digital footprint and strategic marketing partnerships. A few of these initiatives included a month-long TV and radio campaign, a shopper marketing partnership, and new community partnerships with i+understand, Mosaic+Counseling, Special+Olympics and Grand+Valley+State+University to help raise awareness about mental wellness. In addition, the Company hosted its first health and wellness farmers market event, which was held at various SpartanNash retail locations to promote both family meals and fruit and vegetable consumption to support mental health.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from FMI as it showcases our commitment to our communities and finding creative and innovative solutions to better serve them,” McClellan continued. “The campaign illustrates that simple adjustments—such as switching just one meal a day to a family meal—can significantly affect your mental health and overall wellbeing.”

To learn more about the award-winning campaign, visit FMI's website.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Espartannash.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

