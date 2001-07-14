American Water Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Fourth Straight Year

American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today that it has been included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth consecutive year. The 2022 GEI expands globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

“American Water is proud to be included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and be recognized for our longstanding commitment to gender equality throughout our company,” said Susan Hardwick, EVP, CFO and interim CEO of American Water. “We’re stronger because we champion and promote the diversity of ideas, viewpoints, experiences, and backgrounds. We believe that inclusion and diversity are vital elements to our success.”

The GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“We are proud to recognize American Water and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

American Water submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

