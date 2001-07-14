AIG Retirement Services Selected as Exclusive Retirement Plan Provider for Ontario County, New York

AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, today announced it will serve as the exclusive retirement plan provider for the local government of Ontario County, New York.

Ontario County employs more than 1,000 individuals and provides both a 457(b) deferred compensation plan and a 401(a) savings match plan. These supplemental defined contribution retirement plans total approximately $100 million in retirement plan assets.

“We are honored to serve the Ontario County employees who contribute so much to their vibrant community,” said Gilliane Isabelle, Chief Distribution Officer, AIG Retirement Services. “For more than 60 years, AIG Retirement Services has been helping government workers save for—and enjoy—the retirement they envision. We will be there for the employees of Ontario County year after year, from when they begin their career and at every phase leading up to and through retirement.”

Ontario County joins the more than 2,200 government entities that trust AIG Retirement Services for its retirement plan expertise. AIG Retirement Services delivers a comprehensive financial wellness experience to help drive employee engagement and make retirement planning easier and accessible for all.

“Helping our employees secure their financial future is a top priority,” said Lindsey Burgess, Deputy Director of Human Resources, Ontario County Human Resources. “We look forward to working with AIG Retirement Services to provide a retirement planning program that is personalized and effective.”

