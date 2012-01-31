CI Global Asset Management Funds and ETFs Recognized for Investment Excellence

CI+Global+Asset+Management(“CI GAM”) announces it has received 38 FundGrade A+® Awards, which are presented annually by Fundata Canada Inc. to acknowledge Canadian investment funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year.

The winning CI GAM funds include 16 mutual funds and exchange-traded funds and 22 SunWise Elite and SunWise Essential segregated funds managed by CI GAM.

“I congratulate our investment team on achieving this important recognition of investment excellence,” said Marc-André Lewis, Head of Investment Management for CI GAM. “We believe our improved performance is attributable to fundamentally changing our investment platform from a multi-boutique model to an integrated global investment management platform.

“In 2022, we continue to advance all aspects of our capabilities in research, portfolio construction and risk management, with the goal of helping our clients successfully navigate an increasingly complex investment landscape and achieve their financial goals,” Mr. Lewis said.

CI’s winning mutual funds and ETFs are:

Investment Fund Portfolio Management Team CI+Canadian+Convertible+Bond+ETF+%28TSX%3A+CXF%29 CI GAM CI+Canadian+Core+Plus+Bond+Fund CI GAM CI+Canadian+Dividend+Fund CI GAM CI+Canadian+Equity+Private+Pool CI GAM CI+Canadian+REIT+ETF+%28TSX%3A+RIT%29 CI GAM CI+Floating+Rate+Income+Fund CI GAM CI+Global+Asset+Allocation+Private+Pool CI GAM CI+Global+Core+Plus+Bond+Fund CI GAM CI+Global+Equity+Momentum+Private+Pool Picton Mahoney Asset Management* CI+Global+Income+%26amp%3B+Growth+Fund CI GAM CI+Global+Investment+Grade+Class CI GAM CI+Morningstar+International+Momentum+Index+ETF+%28TSX%3A+ZXM%29 CI GAM CI+Munro+Alternative+Global+Growth+Fund Munro Partners* CI+Munro+Alternative+Global+Growth+Fund+%28ETF+Series%29+%28TSX%3A+CMAG%29 Munro Partners* CI+Preferred+Share+ETF+%28TSX%3A+FPR%29 CI GAM US+Equity+Growth+Pool Wellington Management Canada ULC*

The awards were announced today by Fundata Canada. For more information on the FundGrade A+® Awards, please visit its website.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $384.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

List of winning funds

Fund Name CIFSC Category (1) Fund Count (2) FundGrade Start Date (3) CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSX: CXF) Canadian Corporate Fixed Income 51 1/31/2012 CI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund Canadian Fixed Income 309 1/31/2016 CI Canadian Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 277 1/31/2012 CI Canadian Equity Private Pool Canadian Equity 379 1/31/2019 CI Canadian REIT ETF (TSX: RIT) Real Estate Equity 71 1/31/2012 CI Floating Rate Income Fund Floating Rate Loan 57 1/31/2018 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool Global Neutral Balanced 893 1/31/2019 CI Global Core Plus Bond Fund Canadian Fixed Income 309 1/31/2016 CI Global Equity Momentum Private Pool Global Equity 1127 1/31/2019 CI Global Income & Growth Fund Global Neutral Balanced 893 1/31/2012 CI Global Investment Grade Class Global Fixed Income 251 1/31/2017 CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF (TSX: ZXM) International Equity 382 1/31/2015 CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund Alternative Equity Focused 34 1/31/2019 CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series) (TSX: CMAG) Alternative Equity Focused 34 1/31/2019 CI Preferred Share ETF (TSX: FPR) Preferred Share Fixed Income 50 1/31/2017 US Equity Growth Pool U.S. Equity 833 1/31/2012

Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC). Number of peers in each category. As used by Fundata to calculate relevant time period. The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2021 for all funds.

Performance for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSX: CXF) for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 6.0%; 3 years, 8.9%; 5 years, 5.7%; and 10 years, 5.6%.

Performance for CI Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund Series A for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, -2.3%; 3 years, 4.7%; and since inception, 4.7% (2018-12-12).

Performance for CI Canadian Dividend Fund Series A for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 30.5%; 3 years, 14.0%; 5 years, 9.2%; and 10 years, 10.2%.

Performance for CI Canadian Equity Private Pool Series A for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 21.8%; 3 years, 18.0%; and since inception, 15.4% (2018-10-29).

Performance for CI Canadian REIT ETF (TSX: RIT) for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 34.5%; 3 years, 15.4%; 5 years, 12.3%; and 10 years, 11.5%.

Performance for CI Floating Rate Income Fund Series A for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 6.8%; 3 years, 5.2%; and since inception, 3.5% (2017-06-01).

Performance for CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool Series A for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 13.6%; 3 years, 12.1%; and since inception, 10.5% (2018-10-29).

Performance for CI Global Core Plus Bond Fund Series A for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, -0.2%; 3 years, 5.3%; 5 years, 3.0%; and since inception, 2.7% (2015-12-21).

Performance for CI Global Equity Momentum Private Pool Series A for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 24.7%; 3 years, 20.8%; and since inception, 18.3% (2018-10-29).

Performance for CI Global Income & Growth Fund Series A for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 13.6%; 3 years, 12.6%; 5 years, 8.7%; and 10 years, 9.4%.

Performance for CI Global Investment Grade Class Series A for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 0.4%; 3 years, 7.0%; 5 years, 4.7%; and since inception, 4.0% (2016-07-04).

Performance for CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF (TSX: ZXM) for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 24.9%; 3 years, 23.6%; 5 years, 14.8%; and since inception, 12.9% (2014-11-13).

Performance for CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund Series A for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 8.0%; 3 years, 18.4%; and since inception, 16.0% (2018-11-07).

Performance for CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series) (TSX: CMAG) for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 9.1%; and since inception, 21.1% (2020-01-23).

Performance for CI Preferred Share ETF (TSX: FPR) for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 21.9%; 3 years, 10.7%; 5 years, 7.2%; and since inception, 8.2% (2016-05-11).

Performance for US Equity Growth Pool Series A for the period ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: 1 year, 16.9%; 3 years, 25.8%; 5 years, 19.7%; and 10 years, 18.1%.

