DEADLINE ALERT for ORGO, XCUR, SNBR, RDW: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ( ORGO)

Class Period: March 17, 2021 – October 11, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products; (2) the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company’s revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Exicure, Inc. ( XCUR)

Class Period: March 11, 2021 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that there had been certain improprieties in Exicure’s preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that data from the preclinical program would not support continued clinical development; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sleep Number Corporation ( SNBR)

Class Period: February 18, 2021 – July 20, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (2) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies, and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (3) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Numbers production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Numbers ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (4) thus, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for Sleep Numbers products; and (5) that, as a result, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting Sleep Numbers financial results.

Redwire Corporation f/k/a Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (: RDW)

Class Period: August 11, 2021 – November 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

