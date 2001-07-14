Amplifon Hearing Health Care Introduces Virtual Services Including Hearing Loss Screening, Personalized Coaching and Aftercare Services

Amplifon Hearing Health Care, the leading independent provider of hearing benefit solutions in the U.S., has launched its virtual care program to increase hearing loss awareness, prevention and early intervention.

The program, “Telehealth for Hearingby Amplifon,” is being rolled out across the United States to health plan partners.

Telehealth for Hearing includes several unique features:

A virtual hearing assessment via the proprietary AmpliTest™ app allows members to take an on-demand screening test, facilitated by Amplifon’s dedicated care team. The assessment is not affected by a member’s language fluency and is highly accurate. If hearing loss is confirmed, a care advocate will contact the member to schedule a clinic appointment for a hearing exam with a hearing care professional best suited for the member’s needs who can make a diagnosis. In addition, the care advocate will provide personalized hearing health education prior to the clinic visit.

Personalized coaching is achieved by Amplifon’s dedicated care team via a coaching app. The Amplifon app monitors usage and performance of hearing aid throughout the member’s hearing care journey to enhance the member’s experience with their hearing aids.

On-demand virtual visits with care team for dedicated aftercare service and support.

“We are excited to introduce our latest innovation in hearing health care that will benefit members, providers and health plans,” said Guillaume Bonniol, Senior Vice President of Amplifon Hearing Health Care. “Fueled by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth has exploded in popularity. Now, from the comfort of their homes, members can take a hearing screening and, with the support of our care team, determine whether they have hearing loss and should visit a hearing care professional for a full audiometric exam and diagnosis. In the event hearing aids are needed, individuals can receive ongoing, non-clinical support via virtual visits. By pairing our program with personalized coaching, we can also enhance the user experience with the goal of driving greater adaptation and satisfaction among hearing aid wearers.”

Approximately 40 million people have hearing loss, yet it is widely undiagnosed and untreated. The economic impact of untreated hearing loss is significant. Individuals with untreated hearing loss incurred, on average, 46 percent higher total health care costs — $22,434 per patient— versus their standard-hearing peers over the course of a decade, with health plans covering $20,403 of this amount, according to a Johns Hopkins study.

“Untreated hearing loss can have a direct effect on many serious health conditions, increasing the likelihood of developing dementia and depression, and increasing the risk for falls with injury,” said Carrie Meyer, Au.D., Director of Clinical Programs, Amplifon Hearing Health Care. “Hearing loss is also associated with social isolation, which is a risk factor for cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s and heart disease. All these comorbidities result in higher health care costs. So, the earlier we can detect and remediate hearing loss through innovations like Telehealth for Hearing, the more we can help minimize comorbidities, which in turn helps health plans achieve cost savings.”

About Amplifon Americas

Amplifon Americas, a division of Amplifon Group, is a leading provider of hearing health care solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Amplifon Americas is made up of more than 900 employees dedicated to serving the diverse needs of its customers through several unique and independent brands: Miracle-Ear, with more than 1,700 locations nationwide, Amplifon Hearing Health Care, with more than 6,000 clinics across the country, and Amplifon Canada, with more than 70 locations. Together, its mission is to empower people with hearing loss to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon Americas strives to improve lives, relationships, and communities through a powerful combination of leading-edge technology and high-quality care.

About Amplifon Hearing Health Care

Amplifon Hearing Health Care connects people and resources to improve the lives of people with hearing loss by partnering with health care organizations to administer hearing benefits. As an independently owned and operated organization, Amplifon’s turnkey products and services improve health, increase satisfaction and lower costs for health plan partners. Amplifon’s full-service model includes member advocacy, claims processing, eligibility management, and reporting. With a steadfast commitment to delivering an exceptional experience, Amplifon’s solutions make high-quality hearing health care affordable and accessible. Learn more at: amplifonusa.com.

