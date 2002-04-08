Vishay Intertechnology Extends Resistance Range of MC AT Precision Series Thin Film Chip Resistors in 0402, 0603, and 0805 Case Sizes

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today announced that the company has enhanced its MC AT precision series of Automotive Grade thin film chip resistors with a wider range of resistance values in the 0402, 0603, and 0805 case sizes. The Vishay Beyschlag devices combine their high resistance values with TCR of ± 25 ppm/K, tight tolerances of ± 0.1 %, and thin film stability.

The MCS 0402 AT, MCT 0603 AT, and MCU 0805 AT offer resistance values from 47 Ω to 1 MΩ, 2 MΩ, and 7.5 MΩ, respectively. They join the previously enhanced MCA 1206 AT, which offers resistance up to 10 MΩ. By providing higher resistance values in smaller case sizes, the devices save space by replacing larger components and reduce costs by eliminating the need for multiple lower ohmic resistors connected in series.

With excellent moisture resistivity, superior temperature cycling robustness, and advanced sulfur resistance in accordance with ASTM B 809, the devices released today are designed to deliver stable performance under harsh environmental conditions in automotive, industrial, medical, and telecommunications equipment. Typical applications will include DC/DC converters, DC-Linking and voltage dividers for battery management systems, on-board and on-wall chargers, power inverters, e-compressors, and transimpedance amplifier networks.

MC AT precision series resistors feature operating voltages from 50 V to 200 V and power ratings from 100 mW to 400 mW at +70 °C ambient temperature. They operate over a -55 °C to +155 °C temperature range. The devices are AEC-Q200 qualified and RoHS-compliant.

Device Specification Table:

Part number MCS 0402 AT MCT 0603 AT MCU 0805 AT MCA 1206 AT Case size 0402 0603 0805 1206 Resistance range (Ω) 47 to 1 M 47 to 2 M 47 to 7.5 M 47 to 10 M Resistance tolerance (%) ± 0.1 Temp. coefficient (ppm/K) ± 25; ± 15; ± 10 ± 25; ± 15; ± 10; ± 5 ± 25; ± 15; ± 10 Rated dissipation P 70 (W) 0.100 0.125 0.200 0.400 Operating voltage (V) 50 75 150 200 Operating temp. range (°C) -55 to +155 Internal thermal resistance (K/W) 90 63 38 32

Samples and production quantities of the enhanced resistors are available now.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the ( VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

