Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)

In the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("NRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NRXP) securities between June 1, 2021 and November 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

In June 2021, NRx announced that it filed an application with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) requesting Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) for ZYESAMI (Aviptadil-acetate) to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients suffering with respiratory failure.

On November 4, 2021, NRx announced that the FDA declined to issue an EUA for ZYESAMI “due to insufficient data regarding the known and potential benefits of the medicine and the known and potential risks of ZYESAMI in patients suffering from Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.”

On this news, NRx’s stock fell $2.27, or 25.5%, to close at $6.65 per share on November 5, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the ZYESAMI EUA Application contained insufficient data regarding the potential benefits and risks of ZYESAMI; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ZYESAMI EUA Application in its present form; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

