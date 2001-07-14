Aldine Independent School District Selects PowerSchool Solutions for Increased District-Wide Interoperability

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, today announced that Aldine+Independent+School+District (ISD) in Harris County, Texas uses PowerSchool solutions for managing district-wide operations through its cohesive, network of solutions. Aldine ISD utilizes PowerSchool’s PowerSchool+eSchoolPlus+SIS%2C+PowerSchool+Unified+Talent, Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Schoology+Learning and Performance+Matters platforms to streamline performance monitoring, talent management and regular reporting operations, among other responsibilities.

“PowerSchool’s solutions have played an instrumental role in helping our district create more effective blended learning environments and reduce the amount of time spent on administrative tasks,” said Eric Levels, Director of Digital Learning, Aldine ISD. “Ensuring our district has effective productivity and instructional tools is crucial to our student and staff’s ongoing success and is why we will continue to choose PowerSchool to manage our day-to-day operations.”

Among the solutions used by Aldine ISD, the district cited PowerSchool’s Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Schoology+Learning, PowerSchool+Unified+Talent and Performance+Matters platforms as the most favorable solutions among students and staff. Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning’s capabilities has helped provide district educators with more choices and opportunities for daily instruction, allowing for more personalized curriculums, self-pacing and student ownership. Similarly, the districts use of PowerSchool Unified Talent and Performance Matters has helped the district align its professional learning opportunities to its strategic priorities and identify and address student learning gaps.

Prior to implementing PowerSchool, Aldine ISD facilitated daily operations through manual and printed means. While functional at the time, the district understood the value a trusted, interconnected network of solutions would provide for its students and staff. Since implementing PowerSchool solutions, Aldine ISD has seen improvements to district-wide collaboration, communication between teachers and students and improved talent management pipeline efforts, among other benefits.

“Increased visibility into student performance and the ability to conduct more personalized instruction are just some of the many benefits PowerSchool’s solutions can provide for districts such as Aldine Independent School District,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “Empowering today’s educators with industry leading education technology has been our mission since day one, and we look forward to continuing to support Aldine Independent School District accomplish their education goals moving forward.”

Aldine ISD is a public school district based in Harris County, Texas, serving portions of both Harris County and Houston. The district offers a Pre-K through 12th grade curriculum, educating over 67,000 total students across its 83 campuses. Since its founding, Aldine ISD has received several industry accolades, including recognition for Best High Schools by U.S. News & World Report, Best Schools Rankings by Children at Risk and Excellence in Education Awards from the National Center for Urban School Transformation, among other recognitions.

For more details on PowerSchool’s product portfolio, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fsolutions%2F.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 13,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

PowerSchool Group LLC. PowerSchool, the PowerSchool logo and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Group LLC or its parents or subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125006268/en/