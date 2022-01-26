Focus Universal Inc. Announces Approval For Uplist onto the Nasdaq Global Markets

ONTARIO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) (the "Company"), a leading provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, today announced approval of the company's application by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") to uplist the company's securities onto The Nasdaq Global Market effective with the open of business on January 28, 2022, under Focus Universal's current ticker symbol, "FCUV".

"Focus' advancement to The Nasdaq Global Market continues a year of growth for our company during which time we continue to expand our team and our businesses and fundamental technology platforms, inclusive of the IoT and 5G++", said Desheng Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Universal. "The Nasdaq Global Market is recognized as having higher listing standards than the Nasdaq Capital Market. Focus Universal is honored to be amongst this select Global Markets group and is excited by this opportunity to attract a new category of potential investors to our stock."

Focus Universal was previously listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market, following its uplisting to the Nasdaq stock exchange in August 2021.

About Nasdaq Global Market:

The Nasdaq Stock Market has three distinctive tiers: The Nasdaq Global Select Market®, The Nasdaq Global Market® and The Nasdaq Capital Market®. Applicant companies must satisfy certain financial, liquidity and corporate governance requirements to be approved for listing on any of these market tiers. The initial financial and liquidity requirements for the Nasdaq Global Select Market are more stringent than those for the Nasdaq Global Market and likewise, the initial listing requirements for the Nasdaq Global Market are more stringent than those for the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed four disruptive patented technologies to solve the major problems facing hardware design, hardware production, software design and network communication facing both industries today. These technologies combined have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage, while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security for these industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

