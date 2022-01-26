BnSellit Technology Inc. Announces Launch of New Enterprise Division

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2022 / BnSellit Technology Inc. ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") (CSE:BNSL) BnSellit Technology Inc. announces the launch of their Enterprise Division and the BNSL-Enterprise Technology Platform focused on providing larger Multi-Unit hotel chain operators with solutions to power in-room and on-location commerce. BNSL-Enterprise provides Multi-Unit Hotel operators a variety of licensing options including white label, private branding or hybrid combinations to maximize per-stay revenue at each and every location.

BNSL-Enterprise Licensing options include a minimum monthly license fee starting at $5 per room/per month and per transaction fee starting at 1%. BNSL-Enterprise API's can provide real-time integration into hotel branded apps and their associated rewards programs including Marriott Bonvoy, Hilton Honors, Wyndham Rewards, World of Hyatt, Choice Privileges, IHG Rewards, Radisson Rewards; providing guests with a seamless transaction experience while ensuring the associated rewards are received. To further enhance the guest experience, BNSL-Enterprise can allow guests to use their reward and/or point balances to purchase or rent items at a hotel property.

BNSL-Enterprise dramatically reduces or eliminates the need for hotels to make significant investments in technology to facilitate in-room and on-location commerce. Investments which have limited the participation of upper midscale and midscale hotels in the in-room and on-location commerce revenue opportunity. BNSL-Enterprise decouples from existing fragmented hotel billing and management systems and provides a unified technology solution across all hotel locations in any territory around the world.

As of December 31, 2021, the lodging industry in the United States consisted of roughly 5.29 million hotel rooms, 21.4 percent of which belonged to the upper midscale segment and 8.1 percent in the midscale segment. (Source - https://www.statista.com/statistics/245864/us-hotel-rooms-by-chain-scale-segment). The upper midscale and midscale segments of the hotel industry present the largest opportunity to generate incremental revenue per stay and is the focus of the newly created BnSellit Technology Inc.'s Enterprise Division.

"The Enterprise Division is a significant development in the evolution of BnSellit Technology Inc. BNSL-Enterprise was created utilizing the proprietary technology assets developed by BnSellit Technology Inc. to offer simple and effective solutions that enhance the guest experience, provide much needed revenue growth for larger multi-unit hotel operators, eliminate significant up-front technology and resource investment while adding guaranteed monthly revenue to BnSellit's operations." commented Tony Comparelli - CEO BnSellit Technology Inc.

BnSellit Technology Inc. is a technology company that connects guests staying in Short-Term Rental (‘STR') properties with items offered for sale or rent by STR owners and managers (‘Hosts'). With the BnSellit app, Hosts can quickly and easily post and manage items located on site for sale or rent. Items which can significantly increase revenue per stay. These items can include local souvenirs, decor, essential items, snacks, toiletries, art, antiques and activity kits. Using the BnSellit app, Hosts can also rent bicycles, golf clubs or sell access to hi-speed internet for even more revenue. When guests arrive at a BnSellit Host location, they are presented with simple instructions on how to view, purchase or rent available items. Once the payment transaction is complete, the guest can use the item during their stay or take it with them when they leave.

