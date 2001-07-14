New Jersey Resources Hosts 69th Annual Meeting; Shareowners Elect Three Directors

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR), today hosted its 69th Annual Shareowners Meeting. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually. By an overwhelming majority, shareowners re-elected Gregory E. Aliff, Robert B. Evans and Thomas C. O’Connor to the board of directors for three-year terms that will expire in 2025.

“We have an exceptional board of directors whose expertise continues to serve our customers, company and shareowners well,” said Steve Westhoven, president and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “With the strong leadership of our board and dedication of our team, NJR is well positioned to reward the confidence our shareowners have placed in New Jersey Resources, execute our strategy for long-term growth and lead the way to a clean energy future.”

Following the meeting, Dr. M. William Howard, Jr. retired from NJR’s board. Dr. Howard joined the board in 2005, and served as a member of the Financial Policy, Executive, Leadership Development and Compensation and Nominating/Corporate Governance Committees over his 16 years as a director.

“A man of intelligence, integrity and faith, we are grateful for Dr. Howard’s wise counsel and many contributions to our board,” Mr. Westhoven said. “He served New Jersey Resources with distinction – never losing sight of the impact our work has on others – and helped make us a better, stronger company.”

In other business, shareowners approved a non-binding advisory resolution on the compensation of NJR’s named executive officers and ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,600 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a capacity of more than 365 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

Storage & Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.

NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR:

