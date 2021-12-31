Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP Buys TaskUs Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Roblox Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sea

- New Purchases: FB, GLD, MELI, IONQ, EQX, BOAS, CFVI, NXU, PTOC, FRSG, MBAC, LGV, HUGS, CFV, SPAQ, SPAQ, DCRN, CRWD, GCAC, ENVI, ENVI, MBSC.U, HCNEU, TWCBU, HAACU, GGMCU, ATVCU, ACRO.U, DALS, LUXAU, SDACU,
- Added Positions: TASK, MSOS,
- Reduced Positions: SE, FTCH, RDNT, CCJ, KVSA,
- Sold Out: RBLX, TSM, ENFAU, MACQU, GGPIU, BOAS.U, DCRCU, ARNA, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, NXU.U, CFVIU, PTOCU, GCACU, FRSGU, APP, MBAC.U, LGV.U, HUGS.U, AMZN, CFFVU, DCRNU, ENVIU, DMYQ.U, ACTG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP
- TaskUs Inc (TASK) - 193,000 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1057.77%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 20,800 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 188,950 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.87%
- AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) - 187,326 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 25,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1031.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IonQ Inc (IONQ)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 85,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in Equinox Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.18 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $7.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 109,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BOA Acquisition Corp (BOAS)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in BOA Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 60,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 1057.77%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.78%. The holding were 193,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.Sold Out: 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFAU)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $9.01 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.3.Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.24.Sold Out: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPIU)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10.4 and $16.67, with an estimated average price of $12.28.Sold Out: BOA Acquisition Corp (BOAS.U)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in BOA Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.8 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.94.Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)
Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 63.03%. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $146.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.5%. Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP still held 10,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.
