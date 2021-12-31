Aprio Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Materials ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Financials ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: VAW, GCC, VBR, DHI, PFE, SYK, AOA, INTU, MS, CERS, YCBD,
- Added Positions: XSOE, IWS, SPYG, IEMG, VHT, ANGL, BKLN, FTSM, JPST, AVUV, TOLZ, VNQ, DJP, VWO, IEFA, QQQ, RSP, IWN, FEM, DIS, CMCSA, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: VFH, IWM, GLD, ICSH, DFUS, IEF, IWF, AAPL, PG, IVV, VTI, VUG, TFC, HD, SCHD, SCHP, BAC, DLHC, MSFT, EFA, IQV, IWD, IWO, VB, MUB, GOOGL, V,
- Sold Out: IWP, TIP, SCHO, BND, ARKK, WMT,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 324,455 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,928 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 353,601 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 66,083 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12%
- Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) - 166,763 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86. The stock is now traded at around $182.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 24,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.083600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 57,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $171.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $253.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $90.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 129.46%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.750100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 84,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.76%. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $116.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 39,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 69,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.003600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 149,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 224,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 125.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Aprio Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.
