Childress Capital Advisors, Llc Buys Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Range Resources Corp, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Range Resources Corp, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Childress Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Childress Capital Advisors, Llc owns 168 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 289,944 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) - 303,394 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.75% Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) - 334,608 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.05% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,085 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 97,677 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $34.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 128,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 10,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $236.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2403.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 33.50%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $168.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $137.612800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $375.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $354.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The sale prices were between $102.32 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $110.12.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.

Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.