Childress Capital Advisors, Llc Buys Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Range Resources Corp, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: FBCG, VO, FQAL, ITW, BX, BKNG, CL, NSC, CSX, FCX, PSFE,
- Added Positions: FVAL, JNJ, SPY, DIS, FB, NFLX, TSLA, MA, ADP, AMGN, IBHC, BLK, QCOM, VXF, EPD, IBM, SCHW, AGG, ZTS, COST, PSX, STWD, PM, LLY, ANTM, UPS, SO, CRM, EQIX, SPGI, NEE, INTC, EL, PLD, AMT, BDX, MRNA, INTU, NOW, ISRG, SBUX, D, MMC, WMB, CB, SYK,
- Reduced Positions: RRC, MAIN, COP, VOO, VEA, AAPL, LRCX, GOOG, CSCO, ACN, JPM, BRK.B, TXN, PG, VZ, PEP, MSFT, HON, V, AMD, CVX, NVDA, DVN, ABBV, MRK, MDT, TGT, AMZN, UNH, CVS, HD, AMAT, AXP, C, LIN, MS, BAC, GOOGL, DHR, WFC, KO, T, PYPL, IBDO, PFE, MCD, GILD, CAT, NKE, MMM, BMY, DUK, LMT, GE, UNP, AVGO, BXMT, ADBE, IBDQ, SLQD, WMT, CMCSA, KMB, IBHB, ABT, CCI, MO,
- Sold Out: IWL, XLF, IBDM, RDS.A, TROW, IBMJ, CMI, TWTR, IEMG, EMR, DFS, BAM, IBDP, IBMP, X, PAYX, MET, DLR, EQR, AIG, CHTR, UL, KD,
For the details of CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/childress+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 289,944 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) - 303,394 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.75%
- Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) - 334,608 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.05%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 28,085 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 97,677 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $34.65. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 128,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $231.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 10,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $236.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2403.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 33.50%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $168.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 44.40%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $137.612800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $375.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $354.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $204.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The sale prices were between $102.32 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $110.12.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Childress Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:
1. CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHILDRESS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying