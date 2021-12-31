Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
- New Purchases: QQQ,
- Added Positions: VUG, VTI, XLE, XLK, SMH, OCSL, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, FLOT, XLV, MBB,
For the details of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rezny+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 213,646 shares, 31.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 290,667 shares, 21.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 161,412 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 166,809 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 187,596 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78%
Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $354.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-12-31.
