Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 213,646 shares, 31.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 290,667 shares, 21.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 161,412 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 166,809 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 187,596 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78%

Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $354.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-12-31.