Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc Buys AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc

- New Purchases: AIG, GSK, QCOM, GOLD, AZN, XLB, IRM, MMC, AMAT, CG, NEWR, DDOG, SMG, CE, XLF, ENVX, PPG, NXPI, PEG, ETN, TRI, AEP, ORLY, ICF, DE, CFRX, AVTX, XFOR,
- Added Positions: ABBV, PFE, NOC, ABT, PEP, AAPL, NFLX, CTAS, ENTG, BMY, INTU, VTI, PG, GLD, WM, NEE, GOOGL, ANET, ORCL, BRK.B, UNP, SYK, MCD, FB, VZ, MS, SHW, BAC, TT, EL, HUM, GILD, KO, AVTR, MAR, XLV, SBUX, WMB, SPG, COST, EFA, IWF, MDY, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, ISRG, SQ, UBER, LMT, AMT, IDXX, DIS, CMI, NET, MDLZ, ETSY, NVDA, TEAM, AFRM, MDB, EW, GNRC, AMZN, CRM, IWN, DHR, IWM, TCEHY, TXN, V, CHWY, MMM, JCI, CL, EEM, ALB, RTX, LPLA, UL, TJX, HEI, FISV, CSCO, IVV, FIS,
- Sold Out: EWJ, SE, MELI, REGN, CRWD, KRNT, IWD, KRE, BBL, GLW, HUBS, TDOC, MRNA, CVET,
For the details of MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moody+lynn+%26+lieberson%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 203,410 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,947 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 462,788 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 328,333 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 69,812 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 94,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 72,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $171.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 60,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 186,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 2959.75%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 139,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 75.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 403,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 908.11%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $405.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 21,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 130,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 294.40%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $375.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 142.17%. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $389.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.Sold Out: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC. Also check out:
1. MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC keeps buying