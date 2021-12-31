Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc Buys AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Investment company Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, PepsiCo Inc, American International Group Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Block Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc owns 219 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 203,410 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,947 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
  3. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 462,788 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 328,333 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 69,812 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 94,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 72,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $171.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 60,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $19.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 186,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 2959.75%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 139,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 75.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 403,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 908.11%. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $405.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 21,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 130,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 294.40%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $375.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 142.17%. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $389.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Sold Out: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson, Llc sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98.



