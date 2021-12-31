Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP Buys Science Applications International Corp, Foot Locker Inc, Comstock Resources Inc, Sells Synaptics Inc, Ferro Corp, Sempra Energy

- New Purchases: SAIC, FL,
- Added Positions: CRK, RRGB, COMM, GDOT, RLGY, JBLU, WDC, FULT, HFC, MTRX, PLXS, SLGN, VSH, NNBR, XPER,
- Reduced Positions: SYNA, FOE, DECK, OMI, M, SEM, GPI, LAD, DY, UCTT, AAWW, EGRX, LGND, ECPG, MDC, ANF, MDRX, PLCE, PACW, ITGR, NXGN, SIGI, SWK, TTEK, KOP, BGS, CRUS, DRH, BANC, GBX, HOPE, NWN, PDCO, PBH, SCSC, ACRE, AEIS, GCO, JLL, LZB, TTMI, WAFD, WOR, PMT, PAHC, AMSF, BDC, COLB, ENS, GATX, HUN, ITRI, PRA, STL, WBS, WSM, WEX, FHN, TGI, HIBB, UBSI, CHS, X, ARW, AN, BLDR, CBRE, COF, CE, CNP, CI, TPR, DKS, EWBC, FITB, GNTX, GT, HUM, HBAN, JBL, JNPR, KEY, LH, MTB, MTZ, PWR, RJF, RF, RS, SWKS, STLD, SRCL, SF, TXT, ANTM, WLK, ACM, DFS, FAF, AL, SFM, LITE, HPE, AEE, CAH, CATY, GLW, OFC, DBI, GES, HST, RL, PEG, SLG, LUV, TCBI, VLO, ZBH, LEA, FANG, PINC,
- Sold Out: SRE, SNX,
For the details of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith%2C+graham+%26+co.%2C+investment+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP
- Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 62,619 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.62%
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 305,956 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
- Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 388,252 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.59%
- Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 179,132 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56%
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 169,401 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $84.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 81,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Comstock Resources Inc by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.534000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,082,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $19.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 473,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.2 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $40.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 179,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.Sold Out: TD Synnex Corp (SNX)
Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in TD Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $102.4 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $108.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP. Also check out:
1. Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP keeps buying