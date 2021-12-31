Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP Buys Science Applications International Corp, Foot Locker Inc, Comstock Resources Inc, Sells Synaptics Inc, Ferro Corp, Sempra Energy

New Purchases: SAIC, FL,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Science Applications International Corp, Foot Locker Inc, Comstock Resources Inc, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Green Dot Corp, sells Synaptics Inc, Ferro Corp, Sempra Energy, Macy's Inc, TD Synnex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q4, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP owns 141 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 62,619 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.62% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 305,956 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55% Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 388,252 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.59% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 179,132 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56% Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 169,401 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $84.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 81,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Comstock Resources Inc by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.534000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,082,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $19.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 473,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.2 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $40.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 179,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in TD Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $102.4 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $108.93.