Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP Buys Science Applications International Corp, Foot Locker Inc, Comstock Resources Inc, Sells Synaptics Inc, Ferro Corp, Sempra Energy

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Science Applications International Corp, Foot Locker Inc, Comstock Resources Inc, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Green Dot Corp, sells Synaptics Inc, Ferro Corp, Sempra Energy, Macy's Inc, TD Synnex Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP. As of 2021Q4, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP owns 141 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith%2C+graham+%26+co.%2C+investment+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP
  1. Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 62,619 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.62%
  2. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 305,956 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
  3. Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) - 388,252 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.59%
  4. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 179,132 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56%
  5. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 169,401 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.39 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $84.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 81,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Comstock Resources Inc by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.534000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,082,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $19.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 473,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $34.2 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $40.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 179,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.

Sold Out: TD Synnex Corp (SNX)

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in TD Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $102.4 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $108.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP. Also check out:

1. Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus