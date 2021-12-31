SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC Buys Independent Bank Corp, Sells Echo Global Logistics Inc,

New Purchases: INDB,

INDB, Sold Out: ECHO, EBSB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Independent Bank Corp, sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC owns 198 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summerhaven+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 21,269 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) - 31,174 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Yellow Corp (YELL) - 143,427 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) - 12,001 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Veritiv Corp (VRTV) - 13,868 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.