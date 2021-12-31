Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC Buys Independent Bank Corp, Sells Echo Global Logistics Inc,

Investment company SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Independent Bank Corp, sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC owns 198 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC
  1. BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 21,269 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL) - 31,174 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Yellow Corp (YELL) - 143,427 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio.
  4. Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) - 12,001 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. Veritiv Corp (VRTV) - 13,868 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Sold Out: (EBSB)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.



